Report cites ‘vast improvement’ at Wisconsin juvenile prison

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A court-ordered monitor says Wisconsin’s juvenile prisons have made a “vast improvement” in meeting court-ordered changes and in overall atmosphere since December.

The positive report filed Tuesday from the court-ordered monitor Teresa Abreau was based on a March visit to the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.

It came after a report on her December visit detailed worsening conditions. The monitor said there continues to be concern regarding programming, use of force, restraints, and other issues, but “overall, there has been improvement and progress in several areas.”

The reports are part of a 2018 settlement of a federal lawsuit.

