Advertisement

Suns edge Bucks 128-127 after foul in final second of OT

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left after getting fouled on a jump shot to give the Phoenix Suns a 128-127 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Officials ruled that P.J. Tucker fouled Booker on a jump-shot attempt just before the overtime buzzer. Booker made the first free throw.

The buzzer sounded just after he missed the second attempt. Paul increased his career assist total to 10,145 to overtake Magic Johnson (10,141) for fifth place in NBA history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

Badgers best Florida in five sets to advance to Final Four
Wisconsin adding former Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath
Steve Stricker tees off on the 5th hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on...
Steve Stricker captures sixth PGA Tour Champions title
Moran HR, RBI double in 10th leads Pirates over Brewers 6-5