Taco Bell plans to start recycling its hot sauce packets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Taco Bell wants to give its sauce packets new life. The fast food chain says its working on a recycling program for them.

Taco Bell claims more than eight billion sauce packets are used very year in the U.S. alone. The company says its plan will give the packets a “spicier second life that doesn’t involve a landfill.”

It is partnering with the recycling company Terracycle on the project.

They have not received any specific details about how it will work, but they noted its participation will involve free shipping.

The project is slated to launch later this year.

