Advertisement

VACCINE Q&A: Could the flu & COVID vaccine be combined into one shot?

WSAW
WSAW(wsaw)
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about future booster shots of COVID-19 and if they could be combined with other vaccines. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

QUESTION:

Can the influenza vaccine be combined with covid booster into one injection, if a booster is needed?

Mary

ANSWER:

Dr. Dan Shirley, Medical Director of Infection Prevention with UnityPoint Health – Meriter, said this is a big priority for the future of vaccinations.

He said several companies are working on using the same technologies used to develop COVID-19 vaccines, like mRNA, to make influenza vaccines. Once that happens, he said it’s likely that developers would try to combine them into one shot.

“It obviously would be very impactful if we could give a shot for the influenza and COVID at the same time, since it would be hard to tell the difference clinically in those two things and they happen in about the same season,” said Dr. Shirley.

The development of COVID-19 vaccines is likely to influence how other vaccines are produced in the future and the speed in which they can be developed. “The other major benefit of mRNA technology, but also other vaccine technology, is that we can make vaccines much more quickly,” said Dr. Shirley.

From a logistical standpoint, Dr. Shirley said this it would make it much easier for people to get vaccinated and gain protection from multiple viruses at once, without having to get multiple shots.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

A stack of COVID-19 vaccination record cards are shown at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation...
Employers can ask you for proof of vaccination, here’s why
While in the beginning of the pandemic many people felt pressure to buy any mask they could get...
As pandemic continues, masks offer opportunity for creativity
Courtesy: Wisconsin Union
Memorial Union Terrace to open to everyone in May
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Wisconsin’s week-to-week COVID-19 vaccinations drop for the first time in 2 months