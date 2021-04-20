WATCH: Cattle roam after truck tips in Howard

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two cattle trucks tipped in the Green Bay area overnight, causing cattle to roam around the streets on both sides of the Fox River.

At about 10:45 P.M., a loaded cattle truck tipped at the exit ramp from I-43 to University Ave., exit 185, on Green Bay’s east side.

The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed from Webster Ave. to University Ave. The southbound lanes of Highway 54 were closed from Sturgeon Bay Road to University Ave. Crews cleared the scene at about 1:51 A.M., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Three hours later, at 4:50 A.M., a cattle truck tipped over in the village of Howard.

The sheriff’s office indicates speed was a factor, stating in a news release, “The driver apparently thought he was still on the highway and lost control of the semi” in the roundabout at Packerland Drive and Highway 29. The cattle hauler fell on its side.

Twelve head of cattle were killed in the crash or had to be put down. Twenty-four others were transported alive. The truck was headed to JBS Packing.

Andy Thomas shared two videos of cattle roaming around his neighborhood. The cows passed by his Ring doorbell camera.

