Advertisement

Wintry Start To The Week

Warmer Late This Week
Snow Chances
Snow Chances(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Feeling more like March than April as wintry weather settles in through the middle of the week. A cold front slid through the area Monday afternoon and will allow arctic air to settle in for the overnight hours. In fact, overnight lows through the middle of the week are expected to be into the middle and upper 20s. While the growing season hasn’t fully kicked off, you will want to protect anything you planted early or it could be damaged by frost and freezing conditions.

More clouds than sunshine expected Tuesday and Wednesday and we will also see some rain and snow showers. The big, record setting, snows will set up just to our south where a couple of inches are possible.

Nicer weather returns by the end of the week with sunshine and temperatures into the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
Strides forward in development would mean a tear-down of a 92-year-old Madison restaurant
New development proposal would mean a tear down of an old Madison icon

Latest News

April snowstorm stays south of Wisconsin
April snowstorm stays just south of Wisconsin on Tuesday
April snowstorm stays just south of Wisconsin on Tuesday
Cooler temperatures are expected through this week. Precipitation chances remain low.
Cooler Temperatures for the First Part of the Week
Tuesday Wintry Mix
COLD FRONT | Temperatures drop Monday; Wintry mix brushes by Tuesday