Wintry Start To The Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Feeling more like March than April as wintry weather settles in through the middle of the week. A cold front slid through the area Monday afternoon and will allow arctic air to settle in for the overnight hours. In fact, overnight lows through the middle of the week are expected to be into the middle and upper 20s. While the growing season hasn’t fully kicked off, you will want to protect anything you planted early or it could be damaged by frost and freezing conditions.

More clouds than sunshine expected Tuesday and Wednesday and we will also see some rain and snow showers. The big, record setting, snows will set up just to our south where a couple of inches are possible.

Nicer weather returns by the end of the week with sunshine and temperatures into the 50s.

