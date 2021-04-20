Wisconsin adding former Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has added Wake Forest transfer Jahcobi Neath to its backcourt.

The 6-foot-3 Neath averaged 3.8 points, 1.7 assists and 15.8 minutes this past season as a sophomore at Wake Forest.

Wisconsin will have a much different team from the one that went 18-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The five leading scorers from that team were all seniors. Brad Davison is the only senior from the 2020-21 team who has indicated he plans to play for the Badgers next season.

