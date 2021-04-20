Advertisement

Wisconsin schools receiving $175 million for COVID-19 tests

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin schools will receive more than $175 million in federal funding to pay for school-based COVID-19 testing for teachers, students and staff.

The money announced Tuesday is coming to Wisconsin as part of $10 billion the U.S. Department of Health Services announced in March it was targeting to help schools reopen across the country.

The tests would be voluntary. Concerns about new coronavirus variants more easily infecting people under age 16, who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, have increased as case counts have gone up.

In Wisconsin, just over 16% of all confirmed positive cases have been among people age 19 or younger.

Evers also announced Tuesday that the state will provide $50 million in “Beyond the Classroom” grants designed to support learning opportunities and mental health programs for school age children.

That money will be divided evenly between summer programs and money for the coming school year this fall. The grants will go to children studying both virtually and in-person.

The funds will come from Wisconsin’s share of the federal governments most recent stimulus package.

