28-year-old man accused of Sauk Co. armed robbery

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday after Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies allege the man held a person at gunpoint and demanded money.

The Sauk County Communications Center was told about the robbery in the Township of Baraboo around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the report notes. The victim of the robbery told police the 28-year-old suspect, Timothy M. McEvoy, had entered the victim’s residence and asked for money.

When the victim told McEvoy that there was no money, he allegedly motioned for a woman who was outside to give him a backpack. McEvoy allegedly pulled out a gun from the backpack and demanded money from the suspect. He then eventually took a purse from the counter and fled to car in a parking lot, the sheriff’s office reports.

The victim identified the woman as Briana L. Herzer, 23, to authorities. The pair then left the scene, where deputies would later respond to investigate.

The Baraboo Police Department was able to find the vehicle about 20 minutes later, but was only able to make contact with Herzer, who was the sole occupant. Baraboo PD arrested Herzer and booked her in the Sauk County Jail on a probation hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. She is also accused of obstructing an officer, as well as armed robbery as a party to a crime.

Baraboo PD officers were able to locate and arrest McEvoy on Monday in the City of Baraboo on several alleged outstanding warrants. He will also be booked on charges of armed robbery.

