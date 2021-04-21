Advertisement

Another Chilly Day Before Milder Air Returns Tomorrow

Highs will be in the 40s again today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An upper-level wave will move across the region today keeping scattered clouds, chilly temperatures, and a chance of showers in the forecast. High pressure will begin building in from the west tonight and mostly sunny skies make a return appearance tomorrow. Warmer temperatures are expected beginning tomorrow and continuing through the weekend and into next week. The weekend forecast looks good with dry conditions and milder temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected to reach the 70s by Tuesday.

Cool temperatures are expected again today, but milder weather is expected through the rest of...
Cool temperatures are expected again today, but milder weather is expected through the rest of the week and also into next week.(wmtv weather)
Highs will return to the 60s and 70s next week.
Highs will return to the 60s and 70s next week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Partly sunny and cool with a chance of rain/snow showers. High 42. Wind: Northwesterly 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 27. Wind: Westerly 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 57.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 57.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

Chilly spring weather weather sticks around through midweek
Future Radar Wednesday 4PM
Chilly spring weather weather sticks around through midweek
Chilly air will settle in over the next couple days. Temperatures will moderate through the...
Cloudy Skies and Cool Temperatures Over the Next Couple Days
Snow Chances
Wintry Start To The Week