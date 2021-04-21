Another Chilly Day Before Milder Air Returns Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An upper-level wave will move across the region today keeping scattered clouds, chilly temperatures, and a chance of showers in the forecast. High pressure will begin building in from the west tonight and mostly sunny skies make a return appearance tomorrow. Warmer temperatures are expected beginning tomorrow and continuing through the weekend and into next week. The weekend forecast looks good with dry conditions and milder temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected to reach the 70s by Tuesday.

Cool temperatures are expected again today, but milder weather is expected through the rest of the week and also into next week. (wmtv weather)

Highs will return to the 60s and 70s next week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Partly sunny and cool with a chance of rain/snow showers. High 42. Wind: Northwesterly 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 27. Wind: Westerly 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 57.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 57.

