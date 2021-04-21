Chilly weather and the potential for a wintry mix ends soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We almost did it! This stretch of chilly spring weather is almost over. Wednesday will be our last day with well below average temperatures. The rest of the week and this weekend will be much more seasonable for this time of year, even though temperatures will be just below average. The WARM weather comes early next week. High temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday and in the 70s on Tuesday.

BIG Warm-Up - Madison High Temperature Trend (NBC15)

Don’t be completely surprised if you see a few snowflakes or raindrops Wednesday afternoon. There will be the potential for scattered rain and/or snow Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday is NOT a First Alert Weather Day because high impactful rain and accumulating snow and travel impacts are not expected. At the very most, a few places could see a quick dusting of snow the grass and elevated surfaces. Places northeast and east of Madison will have the best snow chances. Wednesday afternoon will be chilly. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 40s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 60 degrees. Temperatures this afternoon will be about 15 degrees cooler than normal. A northwest wind around 10 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s.

Future Radar - Wednesday 5PM (NBC15)

Any chance for a rain and/or snow shower will come to an end tonight. The sky will also start to clear overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s across the area, so make sure to protect your sensitive plants if you already did some spring planting. Areas of frost are likely late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Low Temperatures Wednesday Night (NBC15)

The Lyrid meteor shower, which is the first meteor shower of the year, will peak Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The best time to view the shooting stars will be between moonset and dawn. A bright waxing gibbous moon will washout many of the fainter meteors. The Lyrid meteor shower will produce 10-15 meteor showers an hour.

Lyrid Meteor Shower (NBC15)

Thursday will likely be the pick day of the week. Expect a lot of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

There will be the potential for isolated to scattered rain showers Friday afternoon into Friday night. This will likely be a low impact rain event, so Friday will likely not be a a First Alert Weather Day.

It looks like our rain chances will be gone by the time you wake up on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be cold. Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the low to mid 30s. There will be the potential for frost during this time.

Weekend Forecast (NBC15)

