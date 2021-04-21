Concerts on the Square shows at Breese Stevens Field unveiled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra unveiled the five summertime performances to be held this year as Concerts on the Square returns… to Breese Stevens Field.

The popular concert series moved to Forward Madison’s home for the 2021 season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The orchestra had previously announced the five dates for the performances.

“We can’t wait to get back on the Square in 2022. But in the meantime, to protect our neighbors in this community, we’re thrilled to broadcast all five concerts live from Breese Stevens Field this summer,” the orchestra’s CEO Joe Loehnis explained.

Based on current Dane Co. health guidelines, WCO expects approximately 1,500 people will be allowed to attend the concerts. For those who cannot make it to Breese Stevens Field, all of the concerts will be livestreamed to allow everyone a chance to enjoy the show.

The Breese Stevens performances will be:

July 7: Summon the Heroes, an Independence Day Celebration

July 14: Bringing Us Together - Put A Little Love in Your Heart, featuring Leotha Stanley and Friends

July 21: Shakespeare in Love, featuring Xavier Foley, bass soloist Young Concert Artist

July 28: Disco Inferno, featuring Jeans ‘n Classics

August 4: Tchaikovsky Rocks, with Maxim Lando, piano, 2020 Gilmore Young Artist

