Crowds gather in downtown Madison after Chauvin verdict

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Activists from Madison and Milwaukee joined on the Capitol Square Tuesday afternoon to hear the verdict of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Cars going around the Square honked as community members held signs calling for justice for George Floyd.

“I know [George Floyd’s] family is going to sleep better tonight,” said activist Brandon Brown from Milwaukee. “A lot of people in Minneapolis, a lot of people around the world is going to sleep better tonight. I’m going to sleep better tonight.”

One chalk message on the Capitol steps read “We’re Still Waiting For Justice For So Many More,” a message that multiple people at the Capitol reiterated in chants- naming victims like Daunte Wright and Tony Robinson.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

