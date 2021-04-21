Advertisement

Dane Co. residents urged to drop off unused medications at state event

(Patrick Sison | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to drop off their unused medication Saturday as part of the state’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Unused medication can create a public health and safety concern, according to the sheriff’s office, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen or abused.

Authorities also warned residents against flushing or pouring medication down the drain, which could contaminate the state’s water supply. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all trace materials, meaning these drugs are showing up in rivers and lakes.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice coordinates the event, which Dane County is participating in. Residents can find the closest location to them by visiting the DOJ’s website.

