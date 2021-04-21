Facial recognition database works to reunite lost pets with owners

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A new, national database using facial recognition technology is working to help reunite lost pets with their owners, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin announced Wednesday.

The humane society partnered with Petco Love to participate in the Petco Love Lost database. The organization explained that the tool will be accessible to animal organizations across the country, as well as any pet owner or person who finds a lost pet.

People can upload photos of the missing dog or cat, which will be scanned instantly to see if the animal is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor.

President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut, explained that one in three pets goes missing over a lifetime, or around 10 million pets each year.

“That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love,” said Kogut. “Together with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, our goal is to keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.”

Pet owners can find the database on Petco Love’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.