Advertisement

Facial recognition database works to reunite lost pets with owners

Courtesy: FEMA / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
Courtesy: FEMA / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic(KNOE)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A new, national database using facial recognition technology is working to help reunite lost pets with their owners, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin announced Wednesday.

The humane society partnered with Petco Love to participate in the Petco Love Lost database. The organization explained that the tool will be accessible to animal organizations across the country, as well as any pet owner or person who finds a lost pet.

People can upload photos of the missing dog or cat, which will be scanned instantly to see if the animal is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor.

President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut, explained that one in three pets goes missing over a lifetime, or around 10 million pets each year.

“That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love,” said Kogut. “Together with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, our goal is to keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.”

Pet owners can find the database on Petco Love’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

Free rides available to COVID-19 vaccine appointments from United Way Blackhawk Region
Wisconsin racial justice task force issues recommendations
UW Madison law expert breaks down Chauvin convictions
UW Madison law expert breaks down Chauvin convictions
Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy...
PHMDC letting people schedule COVID-19 vaccinations themselves
New tool unveiled to schedule vaccine appointments at Alliant Energy Center
New tool unveiled to schedule vaccine appointments at Alliant Energy Center