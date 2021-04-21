Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Vice-President Walter Mondale

A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge...
A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Council Bluffs, Iowa., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff across the United States to honor former Vice-President Walter Mondale, who died Monday night at the age of 93.

President Joe Biden ordered flags at all federal buildings to remain at half-staff until sunset on the day Mondale’s body is interred. That date has not been set as of Tuesday night.

In his statement announcing the order, President Biden detailed some of Mondale’s achievements as Minnesota’s Attorney General and U.S. Senator, before he went on to serve as President Jimmy Carter’s vice-president from 1977-1981. Mondale also secured the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984, going on to lose to President Ronald Reagan.

Flags were supposed to return to full mast Tuesday night, after the president had ordered them lowered last week to pay tribute to the eight people killed in the shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

