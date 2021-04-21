Advertisement

Free rides available to COVID-19 vaccine appointments from United Way Blackhawk Region

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - United Way Blackhawk Region is working to curb transportation issues in getting the COVID-19 vaccine and is offering free rides to appointments.

The organization’s president and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny explained they have been collaborating with community partners to coordinate county-wide rides.

“It is a priority for United Way and our community partners, to ensure equitable access and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Fanning-Penny. “That means finding thoughtful ways to reach out and be inclusive of all our neighbors.”

Those who need to be picked up for their appointment can call 211 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, which will connect them with a person to help schedule their ride.

“This option may be of particular interest to our elderly neighbors no longer able or comfortable driving themselves, folks who have mobility issues, people without reliable transportation, or families on a tight budget,” added Fanning-Penny.

The transportation is funded in part by a $5,000 grant from the United Way Blackhawk Region’s COVID-19 Action Fund, as well as $4,000 from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Agency partners in this initiative include Beloit Transit, Janesville Transit, Retired and SeniorVolunteer Program, Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center, Rock County Council on Aging, Rock County Public Health Department, and United Way’s 211 Call Center.

Those who want more information on the COVID-19 vaccine can visit the county’s vaccine website, RockCountyShot.com

