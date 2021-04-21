Advertisement

Free trees for Earth Day

(WOWT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health and Dean Health Plan want people in the community to celebrate Earth Day by planting a tree. The organizations are teaming up Thursday afternoon to hand out hundreds of free saplings to community members at two locations in Dane Co.

The effort is part of their Healthy Parks, Healthy You initiative, which is done in conjunction with the Dane Co. Parks and the Foundation for Dane Co. Parks and aims to help people improve their mental and physical health by taking advantage of parks throughout the county.

Dean Health Plan President Les McPherson explained the giveaway helps the company live up to its core values of caring for the environment and building sustainable communities. We hope the trees help people reflect on their own sustainability efforts, and together, we can improve the health of the communities we call home,” he continued.

The giveaways will be Thursday, April 22, from 3-6 p.m., and the trees will be handed out on a first-come, first serve basis. They can be picked up at:

  • Badger Prairie County Park – 4654 Maple Grove Dr., in Verona
  • Lunney Lake Farm County Park – 4330 Libby Road, in Madison

Foundation for Dane County Parks President Bill Lunney described the initiative as an ideal way to promote the relationship between nature and community health, adding that providing trees is “an ideal way to demonstrate it.”

