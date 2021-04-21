GM’s On-Star helps Green Lake Sheriff’s deputies nab suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - GM’s On-Star service helped Green Lake Sheriff’s deputies track down a stolen car Monday night and capture the suspect who eluded them during a chase about a half-hour earlier.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, after the owners of the stolen vehicle alerted On-Star that it was taken, the service disabled the 2016 Chevrolet pickup and directed deputies to the parking lot of the A&W shop in Waupun, where they located the truck along with the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Shawn Wheeler, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Green Lake Co. jail, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies started searching for Wheeler around 8:15 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from someone concerned about his welfare, the Sheriff’s Office explained. A deputy caught up to him in the Village of Kingston, but Wheeler allegedly refused to stop and took off in the truck.

The deputy then chased him for eight miles, mostly through Kingston and Salemville, before Wheeler cut through a field to get away, according to the Sheriff’s Office. That’s when the truck’s owner was able to connect with On Star to get the vehicle shut down.

