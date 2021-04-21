Advertisement

LeVar Burton to be ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host; petition credited

FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20,...
FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20, 2019. Burton will serve as guest host on the game show "Jeopardy!"(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 200,000-plus LeVar Burton boosters who signed a petition calling for him to be the new “Jeopardy!” host will get to see him try the job on for size.

Burton is among the final group of guest hosts for the quiz show, which lost its longtime host Alex Trebek to cancer last November. The show’s producer has put off announcing Trebek’s successor.

Burton’s fans say the “Star Trek: Next Generation” and “Roots” star would be a good fit.

Other guest hosts announced for “Jeopardy!” are TV anchors and journalists George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

The House is expected to vote Thursday to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state.
House to vote on DC statehood bill
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
Gov. Evers directs state law enforcement to review, update use of force policies
Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth...
Sheriff: Deputy who killed man while serving warrant is on leave
Full House is scheduled to vote Thursday on D.C. statehood.
DC statehood bill: Hoyer says this is about equality