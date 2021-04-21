Advertisement

Madison group plans to challenge North Dakota’s Ten Commandments law

(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Wisconsin organization that opposes religious displays on public property says a new North Dakota law that allows the Ten Commandments in public schools is unconstitutional.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, based in Madison, says the law is “an attempt to sneak religion and Christian nationalism into public schools.” The foundation says it will challenge any displays that go up in schools.

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill designed to protect schools and teachers from lawsuits that might arise from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Some attorneys and school administrators also warned the legislation is unconstitutional and would lead to costly and unwinnable legal fights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris tours Thomas Built Buses, Monday, April 19, 2021, in High Point,...
Democrats push $25B to electrify school buses, a Biden priority
People rally outside the courthouse in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after the guilty...
AP source: DOJ to announce Minneapolis police probe
Reactions and relief over Chauvin's guilty verdict
George Floyd's family's reaction to the Chauvin verdict
George Floyd's family's reaction to the Chauvin verdict