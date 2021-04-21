Madison lays out 2-year green investment plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has laid out the steps city leaders plan to take over the next two years to reduce emissions caused by city services and support the creation of green jobs.

By the end of the time, city leaders hope to rely solely on renewable sources for its electrical needs, noting that the city is nearly three-quarters of the way there already. They will also continue with plans to replace its current bus fleet with electric ones.

“We have a scientific imperative to nearly halve our emissions by 2030, and we must ramp up our work to meet that goal,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I believe Madison is ready to accelerate climate action for the benefit of our community and our world.”

The City also reiterated its plans to upgrade approximately 6,000 streetlights to use LEDs. LED lighting also shows up as part of the city’s green job training plan. The city intends to invest in training for underrepresented communities to teach them how to:

Install solar panels;

Install LED lighting;

Plant trees;

Work on electric vehicles

Madison is ramping up its work to respond to climate change. Read more about the Mayor’s Climate Forward agenda. #sustainable #earthweek https://t.co/z0lLKPTF6f pic.twitter.com/6xPlAIj32N — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) April 21, 2021

City leaders also plan to use a quarter-million dollars in state funding to add energy efficiencies to affordable housing units in Madison. It plans to use the money to upgrade 100 units in the southwestern part of the city and on the northside, with the expectation of cutting energy usage by a fifth.

“Existing affordable housing uses on average 33% more energy than market rate housing because it is generally older,” Sustain Dane Executive Director Claire Oleksiak explained.

Rhodes-Conway also wants to work with the owners and operators of the city’s commercial buildings, which officials say produce nearly a third of all emissions in Madison. They hope to identify programs and policies that will allow them to become more energy efficient.

Finally, the city plans to continue investing in green infrastructure, from stormwater and water quality to reducing urban heat island effects.

