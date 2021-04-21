Advertisement

Madison lays out 2-year green investment plan

High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison has laid out the steps city leaders plan to take over the next two years to reduce emissions caused by city services and support the creation of green jobs.

By the end of the time, city leaders hope to rely solely on renewable sources for its electrical needs, noting that the city is nearly three-quarters of the way there already. They will also continue with plans to replace its current bus fleet with electric ones.

“We have a scientific imperative to nearly halve our emissions by 2030, and we must ramp up our work to meet that goal,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “I believe Madison is ready to accelerate climate action for the benefit of our community and our world.”

The City also reiterated its plans to upgrade approximately 6,000 streetlights to use LEDs. LED lighting also shows up as part of the city’s green job training plan. The city intends to invest in training for underrepresented communities to teach them how to:

  • Install solar panels;
  • Install LED lighting;
  • Plant trees;
  • Work on electric vehicles

City leaders also plan to use a quarter-million dollars in state funding to add energy efficiencies to affordable housing units in Madison. It plans to use the money to upgrade 100 units in the southwestern part of the city and on the northside, with the expectation of cutting energy usage by a fifth.

“Existing affordable housing uses on average 33% more energy than market rate housing because it is generally older,” Sustain Dane Executive Director Claire Oleksiak explained.

Rhodes-Conway also wants to work with the owners and operators of the city’s commercial buildings, which officials say produce nearly a third of all emissions in Madison. They hope to identify programs and policies that will allow them to become more energy efficient.

Finally, the city plans to continue investing in green infrastructure, from stormwater and water quality to reducing urban heat island effects.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

Chilly weather and the potential for a wintry mix ends soon
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife
File image
GM’s On-Star helps Green Lake Sheriff’s deputies nab suspect
Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy...
PHMDC letting people schedule COVID-19 vaccinations themselves