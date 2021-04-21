Madison man reflects on over 3 decades of participating in Crazylegs Classic races

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One former UW Badger hasn’t missed a Crazylegs Classic in over three decades, and this year’s virtual race isn’t stopping him.

Dan Kelly has been at every Crazylegs Classic since 1987.

“The first one was kind of on a whim and the second one was oh we did it last year and that kind of turned into I don’t want to break the streak at this point,” said Kelly.

Kelly isn’t an excessive runner, he only runs a few months leading up to each 8k. The race is more about the celebration after for Kelly than the challenge itself.

“My objective is really to have a lot of fun when it’s over,” said Kelly. “I’m not out there to set a course record.”

The miles aren’t the only thing that have added up over the years; Kelly has held on to every shirt he gets.

Kelly’s children and grandchildren have even started to join him for the race.

“It’s kind of a panorama of my life as I look at this,” Kelly reflected. “I see a lot of good memories, and friends, and family.”

Kelly said he doesn’t see stopping in the foreseeable future.

This year, runners will have eight days, from Saturday, April 24 to Sunday, May 2, in which they can complete their 5k, 8k, or 2 mile walk, and then they can submit their times online.

Registration closes on Friday, April 23.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.