Madison Police Chief says justice has been served following Chauvin verdict

By Tajma Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes sat in a room alongside other community leaders as Derek Chauvin was found guilty in George Floyd’s death.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson invited Chief Barnes to watch with other community leaders as the verdict was announced. “I believe justice was done,” said Chief Barnes.

As a new leader in the Madison community with law enforcement experience from other cities Chief Barnes says what happened to George Floyd should never happen. “We’re not taught to treat people that way,” he said.

He’s applauding the police officials who used to work alongside Chauvin for testifying. “What has done well for me and my career is that I understand no one is the sum of their worst day and what I saw from Derek Chauvin is he relegated George Floyd to the sum of his bad day and that should never be the case,” said Barnes.

Over the next few days, the Chief says residents may notice a strong police presence around the city as a precaution to ensure safety in the event of any protests or demonstrations.

