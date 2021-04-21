Advertisement

Madison residents encouraged to drop off food scraps to divert waste from landfills

Residents can divert their waste from landfills to compost centers.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison residents are encouraged to drop off their food scraps over the next few months in an effort to divert food waste from county landfills.

The food-scrap program drop-off program launched in 2020, but The City of Madison noted COVID-19 guidelines restricted participation.

The city is working with EatStreet and Betterbin for the project. The Betterbin app allows residents to search what materials are acceptable to discard of, directions to drop-off sites and tips for minimizing contamination.

Betterbin co-founder and CEO Michelle Goetsch explained these programs are only useful if residents know what they can drop off at the program.

“Madison has a particularly tricky program for new and seasoned composters because of the fact that the materials go to an indoor anaerobic digester versus an outdoor commercial composting facility,” said Goetsch. “The program is called a food scrap program for a reason – it generally can only accept food scraps.”

The program will run from April-October at three sites:

  • Drop-off site #1: 402 South Point Rd.
  • Drop-off site #2: 1501 W. Badger Rd.
  • Drop-off site #3: 4602 Sycamore Ave.

