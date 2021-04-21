Nearly 40% of 16 & 17-year-olds in Dane Co. receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 4 in 10 teens in Dane Co. between the ages of 16 and 17 years old have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to new numbers from the county’s health department.

When releasing those numbers Wednesday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. also noted the rate of vaccinations for that age group is increasing rapidly as well.

More than 200,000 people in Dane Co. have completed their vaccination series, PHMDC reported, and nearly 300,000 have had at least one dose. According to its figures, that equals 37.7 percent and 54.4 percent of the county population, respectively.

Among Dane Co. seniors, the agency reports 86.3 percent of them are fully vaccinated.

For those who still need to schedule their first dose the county is letting them schedule an appointment at the Alliant Energy Center themselves without going through the state Dept. of Health Services website.

