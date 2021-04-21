Advertisement

Nearly 40% of 16 & 17-year-olds in Dane Co. receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 4 in 10 teens in Dane Co. between the ages of 16 and 17 years old have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to new numbers from the county’s health department.

When releasing those numbers Wednesday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. also noted the rate of vaccinations for that age group is increasing rapidly as well.

More than 200,000 people in Dane Co. have completed their vaccination series, PHMDC reported, and nearly 300,000 have had at least one dose. According to its figures, that equals 37.7 percent and 54.4 percent of the county population, respectively.

Among Dane Co. seniors, the agency reports 86.3 percent of them are fully vaccinated.

For those who still need to schedule their first dose the county is letting them schedule an appointment at the Alliant Energy Center themselves without going through the state Dept. of Health Services website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Nearly one-fifth of Wisconsinites 16-17 receive at least one COVID-19 shot
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison lays out 2-year green investment plan
Chilly weather and the potential for a wintry mix ends soon
A crowd gathers to protest in the neighborhood where a Columbus police officer fatally shot a...
GRAPHIC: Ohio police officer fatally shoots teenage girl with knife