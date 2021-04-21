Nearly one-fifth of Wisconsinites 16-17 receive at least one COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly one-fifth of Wisconsinites between the ages of 16-17 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, the Department of Health Services reports Wednesday.

DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 19.9% of teens in this age group have received at least one dose, while just 4% have completed their vaccination series. All Wisconsinites over the age of 16 became eligible to be immunized on April 5.

The percentage of Dane County residents in this age group is nearly 100% more than that of the state, with 39.7% of teens ages 16-17 being partially immunized. About 8.7% of teens have completed their vaccination series.

Of all the regions in the state, South Central Wisconsin is leading in terms of getting shots into arms of those 16 and 17-year-olds. DHS reports 24.2% of teens have received at least one dose and 5.7% have finished their vaccinations.

In terms of the entire state’s progress in COVID-19 vaccinations, 40.7% of residents are partially vaccinated and 28.8% of people have completed their vaccination series.

There have been 81,676 doses administered so far this week to residents, up from 30,947 shots the day before.

Seven-day average continues to fall

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases has continued to fall Wednesday. With 626 new cases confirmed positive, DHS reports the seven-day average has dipped to 671. The rolling average has been falling since April 14, when it had reached 823.

The new cases Wednesday bring the total number of cases to ever have been reported in the state up to 592,262.

There were 70 people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals Wednesday with COVID-19, though no updated data has been provided since April 13.

Three people have died Wednesday due to the coronavirus, DHS reports. There have been 6,721 deaths from the virus reported.

