Norfolk police officer relieved of duty for anonymous donation to Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse appears at his arraignment hearing. January 5, 2021.
Kyle Rittenhouse appears at his arraignment hearing. January 5, 2021.(Wisconsin Courts)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A police officer in Norfolk has been relieved of duty after sending an anonymous donation to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Lt. William Kelly was placed on administrative duty Friday, April 16, after reports were made that he donated and expressed support for the actions of Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people and injuring another during a Wisconsin protest in August 2020.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said Lt. Kelly violated city and department policies by donating money to Rittenhouse’s defense fund.

“I have reviewed the results of the internal investigation involving Lt. William Kelly. Chief Larry Boone and I have concluded Lt. Kelly’s actions are in violation of city and departmental policies. His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve. The City of Norfolk has a standard of behavior for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable,” City Manager Chip Filer said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

