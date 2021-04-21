Advertisement

PHMDC letting people schedule COVID-19 vaccinations themselves

Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy...
Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy Center to vaccinate 1,000 educators.(WMTV/Lou Thao)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. health officials are offering a direct link to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations at the Alliant Energy Center.

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. had been spreading the word all week that it had many unfilled appointments at the drive-through clinic.

Click here to schedule an appointment at the Alliant Energy Center.

Up until now, the agency had been directing people to begin the scheduling process by going through the Dept. of Health Service website. After doing so, people would later be contacted by local health officials to set up the appointment.

On Wednesday, however, PHMDC tweeted a link to allow people to pick their appointment times themselves, enter their information, and confirm.

The appointments listed on the website only cover this week and the link provided will expire on Saturday, April 24. The site indicates people would be registering for their first dose of the Pfizer version of the vaccine.

While the new PHMDC does allow someone to circumvent the state website to initially schedule the appointment, people who sign up will still need to register with DHS before their appointment so the PHMDC has the information it needs to deliver the vaccination.

PHMDC has previously said asked that individuals either live or work in the county to schedule and appointment there. An agency spokesperson told NBC15 News Monday that if they could fill all of the slots with local residents they will open up to surrounding counties.

