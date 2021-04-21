Advertisement

Reports: Police shoot, kill teenage girl in Columbus

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police have shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus.

The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene on the city’s southeast side.

The newspaper reports that officers had been responding to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl at about 4:45 p.m.

The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, according to the newspaper. The girl was reportedly pronounced dead at a hospital.

