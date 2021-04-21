UW Athletics on Chauvin verdict: “Now is the time for us to connect”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd last year offers a moment when the community can come together to connect and work to combat racial injustice, the University of Wisconsin Athletics Dept. said.

“Honest conversations, holding each other accountable and forums to discuss race openly are ways our community can work to combat racial injustice,” a joint statement signed by Athletic Director Barry Alvarez and the university’s head coaches read.

Statement from Barry Alvarez and Wisconsin Badger head coaches: pic.twitter.com/Id5DwXvJD1 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 21, 2021

The statement was tweeted Wednesday, the morning after a jury convicted Chauvin on two murder counts as well as a manslaughter charge in Floyd’s death. Tuesday’s verdict has prompted reaction from state and local leaders, many of whom declared justice had been served in the decision and expressed hope it would promote healing in the community.

In it, the Athletics Dept. called for the end to racial disparities and injustices and declared that the department “firmly believes that justice for George Floyd brings us a step closer to the freedom we all deserve.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.