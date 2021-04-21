Advertisement

UW program sees increase in clients experiencing homelessness with pets

(KVLY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A University of Wisconsin program that provides veterinary medical care and social services to some Dane County residents reports they are seeing an increase in homeless pet owners.

The Wisconsin Companion Animal Resources, Education, and Social Services (WisCARES) clinic is a partnership between UW schools of veterinary medicine, social work and pharmacy who provides care to those who have a low-income or are experiencing homelessness.

Veterinarian and curriculum director Elizabeth Alvarez says they have seen an increase in their clientele over the past 6-9 months, many of which didn’t need the service prior to COVID-19.

“Before COVID, we spent a lot of time with clients and their pets all in the room together, discussing if they have any other social service needs that we can help provide for them,” said Alvarez.

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, 25% of adults have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and those with a lower income have been the most affected.

One WisCARES client explained the importance of the organization to them.

“For many homeless folks, companion animals are pathways to feeling love, finding joy, staying hopeful, nurturing purpose, and (they) enhance the overall will to keep living,” the client said. “I’m disabled and I’m well aware that my cat, as my medical assistance animal, makes my life possible.

The program started in 2014 and has grown into a full veterinary care practice. It also provides pet food and a supply pantry.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan's Molly Toon, right, attempts to score over the defense of Tennessee's Olivia Okoro,...
Middleton volleyball standout, daughter of UW Badger Al Toon, killed in shooting, reports show
Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

Derek Chauvin's trial begins with George Floyd's final moments
Local leaders hope Chauvin verdict will promote healing, change to policing
MPD CHIEF
Madison Police Chief says justice has been served following Chauvin verdict
Crazylegs
Madison man reflects on over 3 decades of participating in Crazylegs Classic races
Crazylegs Classic builds memories
Crazylegs Classic builds memories