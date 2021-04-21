VACCINE Q&A: What’s the safest way to have a party if not everyone is vaccinated?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about planning an in-person gathering. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

What is the safest way to provide a meal at our outdoor high school graduation party for family and friends this summer? I believe the guests will be a mixture of fully immunized, partially immunized or non-immunized adults and children. – Ann

Answer: Outdoors and socially distant.

Dr. Matt Anderson, the Senior Medical Director of Primary Care at UW Health, says most health experts would discourage a large event from happening, especially when you are mixing both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests.

“I think the first answer would be to discourage that gathering,” said Dr. Anderson. “At some point in the future when we have a lot more people vaccinated and we have a much lower rate of community spread, then that answer may be different.”

Dr. Anderson says if you choose to have a gathering to keep it small and outdoors. He also says that an in-person gathering with fully immunized people is a much lower risk than where there are only partially or non-vaccinated guests in attendance.

The current public health order in Dane County allows gatherings outside with no masks as long as people stay socially distant. Indoor gatherings are limited to 350 people when no food or drink is served and 150 when food and drink is served. Additionally, masks are required for indoor gatherings.

To read the latest public health order, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.