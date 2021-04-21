Advertisement

What are the risks of opting out of the second dose?

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about receiving the second dose of the vaccine
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of Exeter, N.H., High School. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about receiving the second dose of the vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Answer: The two main risks are a lower overall efficacy level and a shorter duration of immunity.

Dr. Matt Anderson, the Senior Medical Director of Primary Care at UW Health, says opting out of the second dose can result in a lower vaccine efficacy rate.

“They’re increasingly likely, if exposed to COVID-19, to get that infection,” said Dr. Anderson.

He says the effectiveness would be closer to 50% rather than the 90% with the second shot.

The other risk is how long you’re protected against the virus.

“We don’t know anything about one dose and how long that would last,” said Dr. Anderson. “You’re also likely to have a shorter duration of immunity as well.”

While health experts understand there is concern about the side effects of the second dose, there is a recommendation to get both doses because it’s safer and better than having COVID.

“I understand people may be hesitant,” said Dr. Anderson. “We really encourage them to get the second shot because it’s going to give you longer protection and better protection.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

Public Health Madison & Dane County hosted a mass vaccination clinic at the Alliant Energy...
PHMDC letting people schedule COVID-19 vaccinations themselves
Concerts on the Square shows at Breese Stevens Field unveiled
From mid-March to mid-April, Wisconsin saw more positive cases in kids under 18 than any other...
Cases of COVID-19 climbing in children under 18
WSAW
VACCINE Q&A: Could the flu & COVID vaccine be combined into one shot?