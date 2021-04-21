What are the risks of opting out of the second dose?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about receiving the second dose of the vaccine. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

What happens if you don’t receive second shot of Moderna vaccine besides less “immunity”? Is there any other risks if second dose isn’t administered or is administered after 30 days?

Answer: The two main risks are a lower overall efficacy level and a shorter duration of immunity.

Dr. Matt Anderson, the Senior Medical Director of Primary Care at UW Health, says opting out of the second dose can result in a lower vaccine efficacy rate.

“They’re increasingly likely, if exposed to COVID-19, to get that infection,” said Dr. Anderson.

He says the effectiveness would be closer to 50% rather than the 90% with the second shot.

The other risk is how long you’re protected against the virus.

“We don’t know anything about one dose and how long that would last,” said Dr. Anderson. “You’re also likely to have a shorter duration of immunity as well.”

While health experts understand there is concern about the side effects of the second dose, there is a recommendation to get both doses because it’s safer and better than having COVID.

“I understand people may be hesitant,” said Dr. Anderson. “We really encourage them to get the second shot because it’s going to give you longer protection and better protection.”

