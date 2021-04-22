Advertisement

74-year-old pastor from Monona arrested on child porn allegations

(ap newsroom)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 74-year-old pastor from Monona has been arrested Wednesday on multiple child pornography allegations.

According to the Monona Police Dept., Peter Olson was booked into the Dane Co. jail on four counts of possession of child pornography.

The police department would not state where Olson served as a minister.

Interim Chief Sara Deuman explained Olson’s arrest came following a tip from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators were then able to obtain a search warrant arrested Olson after searching his home and electronic devices.

His case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Monona Police Dept. at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

