Advertisement

Blank hopes to hire new UW Madison athletic director by June

Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in overtime during the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says she hopes to hire Athletic Director Barry Alvarez’s successor by the end of June.

Alvarez announced earlier this month that he plans to retire effective in July.

Blank said during a virtual luncheon hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club on Thursday that she expects to hire a “very strong person” by the time Alvarez leaves.

She said she expects his successor to lead Wisconsin athletics for the next 10 to 15 years.

But she cautioned that the search must be conducted with discretion because if word gets out someone is seeking the job they could be fired from their present position. Blank says the last thing she wants to do is destroy someone’s career.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern
One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting at a Long Island, New York grocery...
One dead, two people injured in a shooting at a Long Island grocery store

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez looks up as he nears the plate on his two-run home run during...
Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres
Suns edge Bucks 128-127 after foul in final second of OT
Badgers best Florida in five sets to advance to Final Four
Wisconsin adding former Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath