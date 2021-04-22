Brett Favre said he believes Derek Chauvin did not intentionally mean to kill George Floyd

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Green Bay Packers’ great Brett Favre discussed the verdict in former police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial on his podcast Wednesday, saying he believes Chauvin did not intentionally mean to kill George Floyd.

“I find it hard to believe, and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way,” said Favre on his podcast “Bolling with Favre”. “I find it hard to believe first of all that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd. That being said, his actions were uncalled for.”

Favre said Chauvin should have gotten off of Floyd long before he did and said he was “really not surprised by the outcome, fair or not.” He also repeatedly called Chauvin’s actions “uncalled for.”

After three weeks of testimony, the trial of the former police officer ended with Chauvin being found guilty of all three charges- second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Favre had previously said in an interview on The Andrew Klavan Show that politics are ruining sports and that most people are tuning out because of it.

