Burgers & Buns Fun Run to be held virtually this May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Burgers & Buns Fun Run will be held virtually for the first time this May to support farmers and food pantries across the state.

The Wisconsin Beef Council announced Thursday that they are teaming up with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation for the virtual run as the finale to the May Beef Month. According to the Council, participants can run wherever they choose between May 24-31.

Kaitlyn Riley, a spokesperson for the Council, explained that this race is just one of the ways that people can give back to farmers and ranchers.

“Our beef producers hit the ground running every day as they care for their cattle and the land,” said Riley. “With their dedication, it is no surprise that today’s farmers are producing the same amount of beef with 33 percent fewer cattle than 44 years ago.”

Participants should register online before May 1 and all proceeds from the event will go toward the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund. The program provides money to farmers and encourages the consumption of milk, beef and other products to ensure they still have a place to sell their products.

Those who take part in the run will receive a t-shirt, meat thermometer, grilling equipment and more. The Council added that there will be a chance to enter to win free beef throughout the week of the event.

