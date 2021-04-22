Advertisement

Chippewa Valley doctor delivers a baby 25 years after the father

Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella
Parents, Zach and Brenna, with their son Porter and Dr. Longbella(Submitted Photo)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man welcomed his second child into the world Monday morning at Sacred Heart hospital.

Zach Omundson and his fiancée, Brenna Austin, welcomed a baby boy into the world with the help of Dr. Chris Longbella who also delivered the father 25 years ago.

The baby boy was named Porter.

This time around, Omundson got hands on during the delivery and the second time father is grateful to have participated in the birth of his son with the guidance and direction of Longbella.

“Dr. Longbella came in and asked do you want to deliver him and I looked at him kind of funny and I was like sure why not and I gloved up and he coached me through the whole thing calm as a cucumber and it was a really cool experience,” said Omundson.

Longbella has been a doctor in the Chippewa Valley since 1992 and he grateful to be a part of the process of young couples becoming families.

“Who get’s to be involved with young people starting their families and who gets to be in the middle of watching them bring new lives in the world...It’s pretty amazing in the sense of what we have the privilege to do. It doesn’t ever really get old. It’s fun,” said Longbella.

Omundson and Austin also had their 3-year-old daughter, Renlee, delivered by Longbella.

