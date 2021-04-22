Dane Co. grant launches to provide financial relief to local artists, performers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County launched a $1 million grant program Wednesday to provide some financial relief to local artists struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, eligible artists would be awarded $2,500 each from Dane Arts.

“We created the Dane Arts Need Grant program as a way to help artists and performers continue their work and promote their art form in new ways during the pandemic,” said Parisi. “The arts are an integral part of the local economy and in turn will play an impactful role in our comeback and recovery.”

The Dane Arts Need Grant was started last summer to help artists get by financially and has provided over $120,000 in grant assistance to 275 local artists. Each artist received a $500 grant.

The county explained the criteria for artists to apply for the grant, saying they may apply to purchase items to promote their art or present a forum. They can also use the money to purchase supplies or further develop their skills.

Musicians, actors/producers, dancers and more are all eligible to apply on the Dane Arts website. Applications will be accepted starting May 1.

