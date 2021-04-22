Advertisement

Dealing with repeated trauma of George Floyd’s death

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the...
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three charges for the murder of George Floyd.(AP)
By Elise Romas
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some people are coming forward to express how the Derek Chauvin trial has inflicted pain on members of the Black community.

NBC15 spoke with one woman who says part of that trauma was the consistent re-playing of the video showing George Floyd’s final moments.

Jazzman Brown with ‘Feeding the Youth’ tells me that it is important for people to know what happened but seeing something graphic like that repeatedly is troubling and can desensitize viewers.

On top of that, during the trial, there other deaths in the black community from officer involved shootings.

Brown says at times it feels like the grieving process will never end.

“I think everyone deserves their moment of anger and sadness and grief because it’s going to come and as I said to a friend recently, you can’t really expect it, but you can expect it, you don’t know when or where it’s going to happen again, but you know it’s going to happen again,” Brown said.

I was with some leaders in the Black community when the verdict came down, and it was very emotional. Many people were crying from the news and some even had to excuse themselves from the room.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Vaccine supply now outpacing demand in Dane County
Minneapolis jury convicted Derek Chauvin of all charges in connection with the death of George...
Next steps in sentencing for Derek Chauvin
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Nearly one-fifth of Wisconsinites 16-17 receive at least one COVID-19 shot
VACCINE Q&A: What’s the safest way to have a party if not everyone is vaccinated?
VACCINE Q&A: What’s the safest way to have a party if not everyone is vaccinated?