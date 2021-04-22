Dealing with repeated trauma of George Floyd’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some people are coming forward to express how the Derek Chauvin trial has inflicted pain on members of the Black community.

NBC15 spoke with one woman who says part of that trauma was the consistent re-playing of the video showing George Floyd’s final moments.

Jazzman Brown with ‘Feeding the Youth’ tells me that it is important for people to know what happened but seeing something graphic like that repeatedly is troubling and can desensitize viewers.

On top of that, during the trial, there other deaths in the black community from officer involved shootings.

Brown says at times it feels like the grieving process will never end.

“I think everyone deserves their moment of anger and sadness and grief because it’s going to come and as I said to a friend recently, you can’t really expect it, but you can expect it, you don’t know when or where it’s going to happen again, but you know it’s going to happen again,” Brown said.

I was with some leaders in the Black community when the verdict came down, and it was very emotional. Many people were crying from the news and some even had to excuse themselves from the room.

