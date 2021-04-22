Advertisement

Dodge County’s Fair Food Festival kicks off this Saturday

(KY3)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Festival lovers will be able to eat as many funnel cakes and corn dogs as they desire when Dodge County’s Fair Food Festival kicks off this Saturday.

The wide array of food will include at least eight vendors, with food ranging from sweet treats to finger food, to traditional fair favorites, the Dodge County Fair Association announced.

Visitors can stop between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam. Admission and parking is free for the event, plus all profits will go to support the Dodge County Fair Association and vendors.

The food fair will also be held on May 8, June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2.

The association noted a large event is being planned for August, plus the Dodge County Fair will take place from Aug. 18-22.

Here is a list of some of the vendors, plus what they will have at their booths.

  • Charlie’s Concessions: fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corndogs, chicken strips, lemonade, variety of beverages
  • Midway Sweets: funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, lemonade, bottled water and Pepsi products
  • Panchos Tacos: gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and other favorites; Mexican Coke
  • Patriot Popcorn: select gourmet popcorns (maple bacon pecan, Blend 1776, cheddar, caramel, parmesan and garlic, jalapeno cheddar), vintage sodas, root beers and sweet teas
  • Sweet Memories Sales: hand-dipped Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats
  • Ben’s Pretzels: jumbo soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar); dipping sauces available
  • Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese: mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwiches
  • CW Concessions: fresh cut french fries, cheese curds, deep fried pickles, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and pizza puffs
  • Lizzie’s Lemonade: corn dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, and chicken on a stick

