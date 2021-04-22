Advertisement

Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access works toward better connection

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access met Wednesday to discuss better connection for broadband expansion.

The Active Network Building and Community Alignment Subcommittee is looking at communities in Iowa that have found regional success in broadband by setting up stronger internet connections in more populated rural areas. The connections would then extend outwards.

“The governor has a proposal right now in his biennial budget proposal to ease restrictions on the process for a municipality to become a public service provider.”

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission has set aside $24 million for expansion grants for underserved areas of the state this year.

