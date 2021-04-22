“The Grow Academy” cultivates change for teens in criminal justice system

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) -A program in Oregon is using agriculture to help transition teens in the criminal justice system back into the community.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections Division of Juvenile Corrections opened the Grow Academy in 2014. Its goal was to give County and State supervised teens an alternative to incarceration as well as inspiring them to get back on the right path.

“The kids that graduate from The Grow Academy tend to do well when they return to their community,” says Kevin Carr, the Department of Corrections Secretary. “After being given the opportunity to be exposed to things, they have a different perspective.”

The program’s success is evident in 16-year-old Keyshawn. He was in The Grow Academy for four months and asked to stay an extra month prior to graduating from the program. He says it helped show him what his future could be.

“It was better for me to do that and get me outside,” says Keyshawn. “It really changed my mindset completely, what I am supposed to be doing for my future and what my career path is. It really showed me who I should hang out with, and boundaries I should have.”

Learning how to connect with people with different backgrounds is something he will take with him as he gets his life back on track.Keyshawn is hoping to get a job and like most 16-year-olds, trying to figure out how he will get a car.

To learn more about The Grow Academy, click here.

