Kansas woman gets probation for killing man’s dog in reported jealous rage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old Wichita woman received two years’ probation after she was convicted in connection with a break-in during which she allegedly beat a dog to death with a baseball bat.

According to the Associated Press, Hilda Noordhoek was “reportedly in a jealous rage” at the time of the burglary. A witness had told investigators that she killed the dog because she was angry its owner, with whom she was romantically involved, had been seeing another woman.

The Sedgwick Co. Dist. Attorney’s Office stated Noordhoek was convicted of burglary and animal cruelty and explained if she violates her probation Noordhoek faces 13 months in prison for the former charge and 12 months on the latter.

The break-in originally happened in April 2018. The District Attorney’s Office reported the victim, who lived in southeast Wichita, told police that someone had used a brick to smash a window and gain access into the house. He reported a computer and headphones were stolen.

It was during the burglary that the bulldog was killed, with the AP reporting it had been bludgeoned to death.

“Wichita Police used a license plate reader program and found Noordhoek’s car matched security footage outside the victim’s house,” the Sedgwick County DA’s Office explained. “The victim and Noordhoek knew each other.”

Noordhoek was also ordered to pay more than $3,200 in damages to the victim in the case. She will also have to serve a 30-day jail sanction prior to her probation as is required under Kansas law.

