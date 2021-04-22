Madison Children’s Museum reopening in June

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After being closed for more than a year, the Madison Children’s Museum will reopen in June.

Museum staff on Thursday announced the museum will reopen in phases. It has been closed since March 13, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting June 3, the museum will be open for members, and it will reopen to the public on June 24.

The phased reopening will also come with operational changes to protect the health of museum visitors and staff.

New operational hours will be the first change for visitors. The museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will also be required to purchase or reserve tickets for a specific time entry. Officials say the museum’s capacity will be significantly below the thresholds recommended under current public health orders. Once admitted, visitors can stay for the rest of the day.

Masks will also be required for everyone ages three and up.

Museum officials say there will be another update on April 29.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.