Milder Temperatures Return to Southern Wisconsin

Even warmer temperatures are on the way for next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Big high pressure is building across the nation’s midsection today. This ridge will bring sunshine and milder temperatures to the region. The wind will pick up a little today as well. By tomorrow a cold front will move southeastward from the Canadian Rockies. This front will bring a few more clouds and slight chances of showers for Friday and Saturday. Any precipitation will be widely scattered and very brief. Rain totals will under 0.05 through Saturday. It is still looking like we will see considerably warmer conditions for the early part of next week with highs well into the 60s, and at times, 70s.

Milder temperatures are in the forecast through next week. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s...
Today: Mostly sunny and not as cool. High 57. Wind: Westerly 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 40. Wind: Southwesterly 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High 58.

