Advertisement

Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres

Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez looks up as he nears the plate on his two-run home run during...
Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez looks up as he nears the plate on his two-run home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness.

The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall. Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove a vehicle that crashed into a McFarland home on April 13, 2021.
19-year-old dies after car crashes into McFarland home
Debriefing in Dodgeville after missing teen was found safe
Missing 13-year-old Dodgeville boy found safe
A former Watertown Police officer killed his teenage son before ending his own life, according...
Former Watertown police officer kills son, self
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Kenosha authorities say three people are dead and two are seriously injured following a...
3 dead, two wounded in shooting at Kenosha area tavern

Latest News

Suns edge Bucks 128-127 after foul in final second of OT
Badgers best Florida in five sets to advance to Final Four
Wisconsin adding former Wake Forest guard Jahcobi Neath
Steve Stricker tees off on the 5th hole during the final round of a PGA golf tournament on...
Steve Stricker captures sixth PGA Tour Champions title