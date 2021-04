Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness.

The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall. Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series.

