Narvaez, Peterson homer, Brewers win 4-2 to sweep Padres
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Omar Narvaez hit a two-run homer and and Jace Peterson added a solo shot for the Milwaukee Brewers, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 to complete a three-game sweep.
Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness.
The Padres closed out a 1-5 homestand with their seventh loss in nine games overall. Milwaukee pitchers allowed only three runs in the series.
