New Portillo’s coming to Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - That didn’t take long. Just two years after opening Madison’s first Portillo’s restaurant, the Chicago-style eatery plans to open a second location on the city’s west side. On Thursday, the casual restaurant chain announced its newest Portillo’s would open late this year at West Towne Mall.

“We’ve heard from many of our fans since we first opened in Madison two years ago – they wanted another Portillo’s on the West side of town,” CEO Michael Osanloo explained. “We’re excited to be able to deliver on that request and bring our unrivaled Chicago street food to the other side of the capital city.”

Decked out in classic 1950′s and ’60′s decor, the new 7,800 sq. foot location will have room for more than 180 hungry diners indoors and on its patio. It will also be the company’s first store with a triple-lane drive-thru, which it says will help with the increase in online ordering.

As preparations get underway for this year’s opening, Portillo’s is inviting fans to register for a sneak peek meal, ahead of the locations opening. They can sign up on company’s website and also get updates on when opening day will be.

With the new Portillo’s opening up, that means half of the chain’s Wisconsin locations will be in Madison. They also have restaurants in Brookfield and Greenfield.

