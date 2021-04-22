New website makes finding Wisconsin vaccine providers even easier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services rolled out a new website designed to make finding vaccine providers in the state even easier.

The new VaccineFinder will replace the outgoing map of providers on the DHS website that will be deprecated next month. On it, users select which vaccine they would like to receive and how far they are willing to go to get it, and the site generates a list of all providers in that radius, including public health locations and private pharmacies.

CLICK HERE to find the VaccineTracker to find the VaccineTracker

The results also include information such as the days and hours the clinics are open and which types of the vaccines they have in stock.

“It is critical that we streamline this process so anyone wanting a vaccination can quickly locate available vaccine in their community and get vaccinated,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

DHS’ COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will remain active and certain providers use it as their main registration point, while others use their own scheduling system.

For those who cannot access the VaccineTracker online or need help registering, they can call DHS’ toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064. The hotline is available in English, Hindi, Hmong, Somali, and Spanish.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.